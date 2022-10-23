Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹2,03,335.28 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent.

Barring HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, rest eight firms in the top-10 pack witnessed addition in their market valuation. The market capitalisation (mcap) of index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped ₹68,296.41 crore to stand at ₹16,72,365.60 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) added ₹30,120.57 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,00,492.23 crore. ICICI Bank's market valuation climbed ₹25,946.89 crore to ₹6,32,264.39 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced ₹18,608.76 crore to ₹6,23,828.23 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation grew by ₹17,385.1 crore to stand at ₹4,43,612.09 crore. The market valuation of ITC jumped ₹16,739.62 crore to ₹4,28,453.62 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spurted ₹15,276.54 crore to ₹11,48,722.59 crore.

The mcap of Infosys soared ₹10,961.39 crore to ₹6,31,216.21 crore. However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹4,878.68 crore to ₹4,35,416.70 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined ₹1,503.89 crore to reach ₹8,01,182.91 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC.