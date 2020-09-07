EIH gets board approval to raise ₹350 crore

Oppo F17 Pro: Lightly does it with this youth oriented phone
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Hospitality major EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, has received the approval of its board to raise funds to the tune of ₹350 crore.
“The funds would be raised by issuance and allotment of equity shares for up to an aggregate amount of up to ₹350 crore by way of a rights issue, on such terms (to be decided by the board or a duly constituted committee of the board at a later date) as are in accordance with applicable law, including Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder....,” the company said in a notification to the bourses on Monday.
The company further said that subject to any other terms of issue which may be decided, the promoters of the company have informed the board that they, along with the promoter group, collectively intend to fully subscribe to their rights entitlement and have reserved their right to subscribe to any additional equity shares, amongst themselves, in the event of under-subscription of the said issue, subject to applicable laws.
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...