EIH, which runs hotels under Oberoi and Trident brands, has a pipeline of 20 properties, comprising 17 hotels, two luxury boats and a Nile Cruiser, to be completed by 2029.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said nine hotels to be owned, invested in, and operated directly or through joint venture by EIH, while 11 properties, including the two luxury boats and the Nile cruiser, will be managed by the Oberoi Group.

Future Plans

“The pipeline spans 11 hotels in India and nine international hotels in destinations such as London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia. Upon completion, 16 hotels (including two boats and a Nile Cruiser) will operate under the Oberoi brand and four hotels under the Trident brand comprising a total inventory of approximately 1350 keys,” the hospitality major said, adding the mixed-use development at Bengaluru and Pune will include commercial, retail and F&B space of around 11.71 lakh sq fet.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, EIH, said with an expansion plan of 20 new properties, including nine owned and operated flagship hotels and 11 managed properties, the company is strategically expanding its portfolio across key domestic and international markets. “This growth trajectory reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and underscores our ongoing focus on environmental, social, and governance principles as we build a sustainable future for luxury hospitality synonymous with our brands,” Oberoi said.

The company on Tuesday reported around 41 per cent year-on-year surge in the consolidated net profit to ₹132.70 crore for the second quarter this fiscal from ₹94.14 crore in Q2FY24. During Q2FY25, its revenue from operations grew 11 per cent to ₹588.99 crore.

Commenting on the results, Vikram Oberoi, CEO & Managing Director, said, “Our record-breaking second quarter results highlight strong demand, with standalone and consolidated profit before tax rising 34 per cent and 41 per cent. This strong financial momentum reflects the unwavering trust our guests place in our brand and the relentless commitment of our teams to deliver outstanding service.”