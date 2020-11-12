EIL reports ₹88-crore profit in Q2

Engineers India Ltd reported an ₹88.32-crore consolidated profit for the second quarter of financial year 2020-21. This is higher than the ₹66.59-crore profit reported in the same period of last financial year.

Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹741.88 crore, down from ₹793.58 crore reported during the corresponding months of fiscal 2019-20.

Buyback plan

The EIL board of directors also approved the proposal to buyback 6.98 crores equity shares of face value of ₹5 each of the company. This represents 11.06 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company. The b oard will be buying back shares at ₹84 per equity share. The company said that the buyback will cost ₹586.90 crore.

Shares of the company closed 0.57 per cent higher at ₹70.70 a scrip on the BSE.