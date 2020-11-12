Companies

EIL reports ₹88-crore profit in Q2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Engineers India Ltd reported an ₹88.32-crore consolidated profit for the second quarter of financial year 2020-21. This is higher than the ₹66.59-crore profit reported in the same period of last financial year.

Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹741.88 crore, down from ₹793.58 crore reported during the corresponding months of fiscal 2019-20.

Buyback plan

The EIL board of directors also approved the proposal to buyback 6.98 crores equity shares of face value of ₹5 each of the company. This represents 11.06 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company. The b oard will be buying back shares at ₹84 per equity share. The company said that the buyback will cost ₹586.90 crore.

Shares of the company closed 0.57 per cent higher at ₹70.70 a scrip on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.