EKA Mobility, an electric vehicle and technology company and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, announced the appointment of Lakshminarayan as an independent director on its board. He currently serves on the boards of ZF CVS (Ind) Ltd, TVS Automotive Solutions, TVS Electronics, Sansera Engineering, Wendt India, Brose Automotive India, and many other prestigious companies.

His appointment is effective from October 1, 2022 and follows the appointment of the auto industry veteran Rashmi Urdhwareshe, President of SAE India and Former Director of ARAI to the board earlier this year, and the recent appointment of B Anil Baliga, former Vice-President of Bus and Applications, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) as President, EKA Mobility said in a statement.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility said, “As we grow, it is important for us to bring together a globally experienced and diverse Board of Directors who can help EKA to achieve its goal of reinventing the automotive industry. Lakshminarayan brings a deep understanding and knowledge of building successful global businesses by harnessing innovation. His addition to the board will play a pivotal role in our journey to build an ecosystem that can help catalyse the mass adoption of new-energy commercial vehicles globally.”

Lakshminarayan, said, “The future of mobility is electric, and I strongly believe in EKA’s pioneering vision of bringing sustainable, profitable, and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of new-energy vehicles. I look forward to working with them to accelerate their vision, further strengthen, and rapidly grow the business.”

Lakshminarayan brings decades of leadership experience, primarily in the global automotive industry. He worked for over 35 years in companies such as Bosch and Tata Motors.