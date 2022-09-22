EKA Mobility ties up with goEgoNetwork for EV charging infrastructure

EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles & technology company and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Ltd, will tie up with goEgoNetwork, a charging infrastructure provider, to provide a robust, efficient, compliant, and well-connected EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations for public transportation.

According to the agreement, goEgoNetwork will be the official electric charging solution provider for EKA’s 9-meter buses, to set up ARAI & OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for institutional customers across the country. The MoU was signedin the presence of Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries Ltd, Hirdesh Thakur, Executive Director, EKA Mobility, and Rishi Bagla, Director, goEgoNetwork, Sayantan Chakraborti, Pravin Kumar, and Dheeman Kadam, Co-Founders at goEgoNetwork.

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA and Pinnacle Industries Ltd, said, “With EKA, we’ve been striving to set up a robust, efficient & reliable EV ecosystem to achieve India’s aspirational net-zero emissions goal. Our collaboration with goEgoNetwork, one of India’s leading charging infrastructure providers, ensures a fast-charging network for institutional customers of our 9-meter e-buses across the nation”.

He added, “We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable, and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of new energy vehicles in India, and we are elated to have joined hands with goEgoNetwork to ensure the fast charging of our 9-meter e-buses. We firmly believe that building a more accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure will drive the rapid transformation of electrifying public transportation in our country and achieve net-zero emissions goals.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rishi Bagla, Director, goEgoNetwork, said, “Our passenger EV charging network has been growing quickly in housing societies, public car parks, educational institutes, charging parks, hospitals, and many more”.

He added, “Our recent tie-up with EKA Mobility is a testimony to the fact that our charging solutions are universal and can be used by all types and sizes of EVs currently available in the market. Our partnership will guarantee EKA Mobility’s customers a seamless charging ecosystem for their e-buses across India.”

EKA’s 9-meter electric bus provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers. The product, completely designed & manufactured in India, recently received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI, and the first batch will soon be deployed on the roads. With a capacity to seat 31 passengers and a driver, along with a standing capacity, EKA’s electric bus offers a 200-km range on a single charge.