EKKI makes undisclosed investment in agri-tech firm Kissan Pro

EKKI, engaged in the water technology and water pumps space, has invested an undisclosed amount in Kissan Pro, a Bengaluru-based agri-tech start-up offering a crop management platform.
EKKI has launched its Digital Innovation Unit as a division to pursue open innovation by working with external partners. One of the main focus areas for the Unit is to partner with talented entrepreneurs and technology start-ups in the areas of water, agriculture, clean tech and property tech, according to a statement.
“Start-ups are tackling the world’s challenges, and at EKKI we want to open even more paths to investing in them,” said Kanishka Arumugam Co-CEO of EKKI
The Coimbatore-headquartered company’s investment in Kissan Pro is aimed at bringing innovative technologies and business models to the market. “We will continue to invest and work with technology start-ups such as Kissan Pro whose technology could add value for EKKI’s customers in the future,” he added.
Founded in 2020 by IIT and IIM alumni, Kissan Pro provides an all-in-one platform with an aim to empower farmers through technology, design, and data science. Its services include yield prediction, plant health monitoring, soil moisture monitoring, irrigation equipment automation, irrigation scheduling, crop advisory, 3D soil moisture reporting and water & energy usage reports, among others.
“We are very excited to partner with EKKI Group. With their expertise and collaboration, we can create a massive impact at the grass root level. We are happy to have them as an investor, advisor and a partner in progress,” said Ravindra Dasoundhi Co-Founder and CEO of Kissan Pro.
Presently, Kissan Pro provides crop advisory to over 25,000 farmers and also supplies inputs and marketing services to around 7,000 farmers in Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts.
Other investors in Kissan Pro include UAE-based Manu Midha of Innovacer, White Hill Ventures and Amit Tripathy of OYO.
