Eldercare start-up Primus Senior Living has raised $20 million in the seed funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from Nikhil Kamath and Gruhas, the investment firm that Kamath and Abhijeet Pai co-founded.

The Bengaluru-based company is developing a comprehensive eldercare platform offering various services, including healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, and social engagement—all delivered to elders in their homes. Led by Adarsh Narahari, Primus plans to deliver 3,500 homes across six cities.

Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus, said: “At Primus, we envision a future where aging is not seen as a burden but as a cherished phase of life. Our goal is to create a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem where seniors are not only cared for but celebrated—surrounded by love, connection, and purpose.”

The investment marks one of the first deals in India by General Catalyst, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, following its acquisition of India-focused early-stage investor Venture Highway. General Catalyst has previously backed global tech giants like Airbnb, Snap, Canva, and Stripe.

huge opportunity

The eldercare space could be a huge entrepreneurial opportunity as well. India is getting older, and with the rise of nuclear families, we need to rethink how we take care of our elderly. The traditional approach doesn’t always work anymore. We need new-age solutions—like what Primus is creating—to give people the care, comfort, and dignity they deserve as they age. This is just the beginning, said Nikhil Kamath, founder and entrepreneur.

This funding comes amid growing investor interest in eldercare. Titan Capital-backed Khyaal raised $4.2 million earlier this year.