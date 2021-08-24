Eldercare start-up Alserv expands to Kochi

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Alserv, a tech start-up focussed on non-real-estate-based assisted living services for the elderly has announced its foray into Kochi. Founded in January 2020, the eldercare start-up was primarily offering its services in Chennai and this is the first phase of expansion.
Jagadish Ramamoorthy, Co-founder & Director, Alserv, quoting a recent NSO study said Kerala has the highest population of elderly in India. There are about 15,000-20,000 retirement homes in the country, indicating a wide chasm between the ageing population and the number of available homes.
“We are aiming to secure 500 plus families in Kochi by 2022,” he said adding that the services will be launched in other States soon. Currently over 750 plus families are benefitting from the homecare services provided by Alserv.
According to him, India is witnessing a critical need for home-based elder care services. The Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (2020) said that the country’s elderly population accounted for 8.6 per cent of the total population, with 103 million people over the age of 65. The senior population is growing at a 3 per cent annual rate and is expected to reach 319 million by 2050. This statistic shows that the proportion of the population that is over the age of 65 is increasing exponentially. An increase in the older population will lead to an urgent need for elder care and support, at a time, in India particularly where traditional family-based care is becoming less the norm than in the past.
During Covid-19, Alserv’s subscribers increased by 500 per cent, he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...