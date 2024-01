Elecon Engineering Company Ltd has bagged a contract from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

The contract is valued at ₹82.78 crore and is aimed at manufacture and supply of belt conveyor mechanical equipment and technological structures. The project is scheduled for a period of 10 months approximately.

Last year, the company’s subsidiary, Elecon Middle East FZCO, Dubai, incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, namely Elecon Radicon Africa (Pty) Ltd.