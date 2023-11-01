Supported by festival boost, electric two-wheeler registrations reported a double-digit increase in October compared with September an indication of stabilisation in sales after the FAME-II subsidy reduction.

Electric two-wheelers grew 18 per cent at 74,252 units in October compared with 62,843 units in September this year, according to information on Vahan Dashboard.

Total electric vehicle (EV) registrations (including all battery-powered segments) reported a decent increase of 9 per cent at 132,922 units in October when compared with 121,663 units in September.

E2W market leader Ola Electric reported total registrations of 23,644 units during the month compared with 18,615 units in September.

The second largest player TVS Motor’s electric scooter sales grew to 16,340 units (15,576 units). Ather Energy sold 8,289 units (7,135 units). Bajaj Auto’s electric two-wheeler sales rose to 8,932 (7,087 units), while Hero MotoCorp sold 1,914 units (530 units). Other players such as Lectrix and WardWizard sold 1,139 units and 904 units respectively in October.

Total electric three-wheeler volumes stood at 50,944 units in October compared with 51,143 units in September.

Electric car sales stood at about 5,990 units in October. Tata Motors’ e-car registrations stood at more than 5,100 units, while MG Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai sold 861 units, 259 units, and 186 units respectively.

