The festive season is illuminating electric two-wheeler sales, with registrations already surging past the one lakh milestone just days before Diwali. This robust surge signals that October is on track to become the highest-selling month of the fiscal year so far, fueled by the festival buzz and a growing wave of consumer interest in green mobility.

Total electric two-wheeler sales had reached an impressive 1.06 lakh units as of Sunday, a substantial increase from the 0.90 lakh units recorded in September. The previous record for monthly sales was set in July when electric two-wheeler volumes peaked at 1.07 lakh units, a record that now seems likely to be surpassed as the momentum continues.

Strong momentum

Ola Electric continues to spearhead this electric revolution, consolidating its position as the leading player in the market with a significant rise in sales compared to last month. According to Vahan data, Ola’s volumes have surged to nearly 32,000 units, up from just under 25,000 in September. Despite facing some service-related challenges with its two-wheelers, Ola started the festival season on a high note with strong sales growth and has expressed confidence in sustaining this momentum through the rest of the festival period, leading up to Diwali.

TVS Motor Company has made a remarkable comeback, reclaiming its position as the second-largest player in the electric two-wheeler segment. The company has sold over 23,000 units this month, a significant increase from the 18,000-plus units it sold in September. Bajaj Auto remains a formidable contender in third place, having sold just over 21,500 units, up from more than 19,000 units last month.

However, Ather Energy has encountered some challenges, reporting slightly lower sales figures compared to September. As of now, Ather’s volumes stand at around 12,300 units, down from roughly 12,900 units the previous month. Despite this dip, Ather remains a key player in the market.

Other players, such as Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric Mobility, have also benefited from the festival sales push. Hero’s electric two-wheeler sales rose to about 5,800 units, up from 4,320 in September, while Greaves saw an increase to 3,300 units from about 2800 units.

Positive trend

Meanwhile, the electric passenger car segment is also seeing renewed growth, showing a promising rise after two months of muted sales, as consumer interest in sustainable mobility options continues to grow. Total electric passenger vehicle sales surpassed 7,600 units in this month, compared to sub-7000 levels in the previous two months.

However, the festival spark has not ignited similar enthusiasm in the electric three-wheeler segment, where sales have remained relatively muted. Total electric three-wheeler sales stood at around 56,000 units, a decline compared to the 63,000 units sold in September, indicating that this segment has not fully embraced the festival boost seen in other categories.