Ultraviolette, an electric motorcycle maker, has opened its experience centre in Hyderabad.

“The launch of the UV Space Station in Hyderabad aligns with our mission to transform the way we look at mobility. Hyderabad, with its thriving tech ecosystem and forward-thinking policies, is an ideal setting for this milestone,’‘ Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette told newspersons here on Thursday.

“The new Space Station highlights Ultraviolette’s dedication to advancing sustainable mobility and delivering an exceptional experience for motorcyclists. As we broaden our presence in Telangana, our focus remains on driving innovation and supporting the region’s vision of a smarter and more connected future,’‘ he added.

The launch of the Hyderabad facility follows successful openings in Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi. “Telangana has emerged as a leading destination for electric vehicle (EV) investments, drawing significant interest from both global and domestic players,’‘ Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) said.

The state was `strongly positioned’ as a hub for EV research, development, manufacturing, and widespread adoption. With a focus on building robust EV charging infrastructure and fostering a business-friendly ecosystem, Telangana is paving the way for innovation and growth in electric mobility, he added.