ElectricPe partners with Electric One for EV charging infrastructure

ElectricPe, an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, has partnered with Electric One, an EV super stores chain, to provide charging infrastructure and encourage EV adoption.

Through this alliance, Electric One customers will get access to ElectricPe’s EV platform across 82 stores in India. The alliance will be executed phase by phase, starting in Bengaluru, before scaling across different regions, providing EV customers access to on-demand charging at the click of a button. It will also strengthen ElectricPe’s network, which has already onboarded 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru.

Access to network

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ElectricPe, said, “Working alongside Electric One, we aim to get rid with the fear of range anxiety and help cater to customer needs.” Once a customer purchases an EV, he will immediately get access to nationwide network and all the perks which the platform offers, he added.

“We believe that our alliance with ElectricPe will enable this by providing charging infrastructure, technology, and user interface tools of the highest grade, ensuring that the consumer enjoys a hassle-free experience,” said Amit Das, Founder & CEO of Electric One.

ElectricPe is a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) EV charging and demand generation app that offers users a one-stop platform where they can identify, access, and pay for charging points to make e-mobility easier.