ElectricPe, a Bengaluru-based EV charging aggregator, has raised $3 million pre-series A Round. The funding led by Green Frontier Capital saw participation from its existing lead investors including Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund and NB Ventures. The funds will be used to fuel ElectricPe’s growth and innovation initiatives and expand to new geographic locations.

“The $3 million investment marks the closure of our pre-series A round at $8 million, which began last year with $5 million, said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder, CEO of ElectricPe, in a release.

Apart from geographical expansion, ElectricPe will use the fresh funds to invest in launching products and technologies. The company aims to enhance its market presence and product offerings, further simplifying EV ownership and bridges the gaps in the current EV ecosystem, Avinash told businessline.

The company aims to promote electric vehicle adoption by consolidating charging, purchasing and servicing into a single platform. The investment is expected to help ElectricPe reinforce its position as a comprehensive solution for EV users, according to the company.

ElectricPe recently collaborated with Google to allow users to view the availability and status of charging points in real time in India. This feature will be available on both Google Maps and Google Search and will be expanded to other regions.