Elena Geo Systems, a Bengaluru-based space technology company, on Thursday unveiled a chip that could trigger a marked shift in satellite-based navigation, and reduce the dependence on American Global Positioning System (GPS).

Elena Geo Systems founder, Lt Col V S Velan, handed over the chip to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in the presence of Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The chip, by virtue of its tiny size, ultra-low power requirement and software-based control, is suitable for use in mobiles, handheld devices and wearables. It forms the core of navigation, positioning and timing applications in India.

“We are thrilled to present NavIC chip, fully designed and developed in India. As India moves ahead with its space policy, we feel this is an opportune time to use a truly Indian product. The processor will give India an edge as both the government and private sector can move away from their dependence on the American Global Positioning System (GPS),“ said Lt Col Velan.

Elena is in the process of patenting the technology and the product developed by its own dedicated R&D team, he said. The chip works using Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) or the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) satellites and can make India self-reliant in this domain, said Elena Geo Systems.

The chip, that offers high precision and accuracy, has many cores that service the requirements of signal acquisition, regeneration, processing and output interface and, hence, has been named a NavIC processor.

It can be used for intelligent tracking of public works, ambulance services, mining, transport corporations, warehousing, public health, civil supplies and fishing management, among others.

The company, incubated at IIT-Kharagpur in 2012, is now a member of the Delhi-based Indian Space Association, and has been pursuing advance technologies to manufacture these chips and modules, some of which have been supplied to the Indian Army and some private entities, it added.