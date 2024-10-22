Early-stage VC firm, Elevation Capital has announced the promotions of Vaas Bhaskar and Chirag Chadha to Partners, and Ashray Iyengar to Principal partner.

The newly promoted partners will join the existing network of partners which includes Ravi Adusumalli, Mukul Arora, Mridul Arora, and Mayank Khanduja, alongside Ramanuj Gopalan, Vivek Mathur, and Vaibhav Goel from the Founder Success team.

Prior to joining Elevation Capital, Bhaskar worked with Bain & Company. He has significantly expanded Elevation’s portfolio, adding a cluster of fintech investments, including Dezerv, Probo, Frnd, Turnip, Vegapay, Flobiz, Sahi, and Strata, among others, said the company.

Chadha has played a significant role in driving key investments at Elevation Capital in companies such as BlissClub, Chaayos, Comet, Country Delight, Mosaic Wellness, SUGAR, The Souled Store, and Wakefit, according to the company.

Iyengar has been a key founding member at CRED, where he worked closely in various leadership roles. During his tenure, he held various leadership positions, starting as Head of the Founders’ Office before transitioning to lead critical product and business initiatives. For the past year, he has been focusing on Fintech and consumer investments at Elevation Capital.

Commenting on the promotions, Ravi Adusumalli, Co-managing Partner, of Elevation Capital, “The promotions of Vaas, Chirag, and Ashray are a great reflection of their journeys that highlight the perseverance and vision that fuel our mission and reinforce our commitment to nurturing talent, providing strategic guidance, operational support. “

Elevation Capital’s portfolio comprises over 200 companies, featuring 14 unicorns and 9 IPOs, having backed companies such as Paytm, Swiggy, Meesho, Urban Company, and Acko.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit