Eleventh edition of EXCON to be held from May 17-21 in Bengaluru

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced that the 11th edition of EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru from May 17 – 21, 2022.

The key elements which will have enhanced focus in EXCON 2021 this year will be on the alignment of its theme – “Building India for a New World – Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology”.

EXCON 2021 will reflect on the theme elements at the exhibition with specific focus on Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the government. Some of the highlights of EXCON includes exclusive focus on alternate fuels, women in infrastructure, AI pavilion, finance plaza besides sustainability, MSMEs, digital transformation among others.

EXCON 2021 will feature a 5-day international exhibition spread across a display area of 3,00,000 sq m. Excon 2021 will be attracting over 1,000+ exhibitors including 400 companies with country participation from China, Finland, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, UK & USA.

‘Path of transition’

“EXCON is happening at a time when our economy is on the path of transition towards a ‘New India’ and there is renewed confidence among industry players on the revival of economy against the backdrop of robust policy measures and major thrust on infrastructure development by the government of India,” said Deepak Shetty, Chairman, Excon 2021 & Managing Director, JCB India Limited.

With major announcements in the Union Budget this year including the construction of 25,000 km additional national highways, EXCON will play an important role in the adoption of world class technologies for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects in the country, he added.

He further said that, with sustainability and environment being the major concerns, the government and industry are together taking measures and innovative steps to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly development of the country’s infrastructure. EXCON sectoral sessions are planned around topics which cover these aspects in detail. The construction equipment industry can use the existing challenges as opportunities and work around them to emerge stronger, he added.

Dimitrov Krishnan, Co-Chairman, EXCON 2021 & President, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturer’s Association (ICEMA) said that the Indian CE industry, being the third largest market in the world, currently holds a prominent position in the global CE landscape. India’s ambitious ₹111-lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline would augur well for the Indian construction equipment industry to become the second largest CE market in the world, with a size of $25 billion by 2030.

Emerging hub

Ramesh Ramadurai, Chairman, CII Karnataka & Managing Director, 3M India Ltd, said that Karnataka is an emerging hub for construction equipment, component outsourcing base and design base. The State presents huge business opportunities for the construction industry, as it is embarking on major infrastructure development projects in roads & flyovers, industrial infrastructure and power, he added.

EXCON has been playing a catalytic role in showcasing innovations in the construction equipment and related industries which is supporting the infrastructure development of the country and it is a platform to connect all infrastructure stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and developers, with the exciting growth story of India’s infrastructure. Over the last 10 editions, the event has grown into one of the topmost construction equipment exhibitions in the world.

JCB, Vovlo, Caterpillar, BEML, Kobelco, Puzzolana, Tata Hitachi, L & T, Schwing Stetter, Sany India, Ammann India, Case New Holland, Doosan, Mahindra, Terex, Wipro, Hyundai, Hailstone, Propel Industries, Manitowoc Cranes, KYB Conmat, Ajax Engineering, Everest Engineering, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, BKT, ARX Mining, MRF, Escorts, Yuken India besides OEMs, Components manufacturer, Tyres, IT & Software, Lubricants, Attachments and other allied industry organisations are participating at the event.

ICEMA is the sector partner and the National Highways Authority of India and Builders Association of India are supporting Partners for Excon 2021.