Elgi Equipments net rises to ₹43 crore

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments posted a consolidated profit of ₹43.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 compared to a profit of ₹1.05 crore in the same period last fiscal. Sales during the period under review were ₹610 crore (₹455 crore).
Consolidated profit for the financial year FY21 was ₹102.49 crore compared to ₹42.57 crore in FY20. Sales for the full year was ₹1,924 crore against ₹1,829 crore in FY20.
The compressor business performance in the domestic market was commendable in the fourth quarter while performance on an annualised basis saw marginal growth over last year. The business has performed well in all of the global markets it is present in, said a company statement.
In a very challenging environment, sales of the automotive business witnessed improvement over the same period of last year. The effects and longevity of the pandemic are still unknown and this would certainly have a bearing on the business for 2021-22. Barring this, the company expects to perform reasonably well, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...