ELGi North America office relocated

Air compressor manufacturing major ELGi Equipments has relocated its office in North Carolina from Continental Blvd to a larger space on Entrance Drive.

David Puck, President, ELGi North America said that while 2020 has been a year of change for many companies, for ELGi it meant spending time relocating to a bigger space to expand, grow and strengthen its presence.

Managing Director of ELGi Equipments Jairam Varadaraj said the company has worked diligently to be at this juncture, requiring more facility and manufacturing space, even in the light of business effects the pandemic has brought to the country.

“We are excited to be here, on the cusp of ELGi’s 60th anniversary moving into a large, expanded space where we can further facilitate the manufacture and delivery of air compressors