ELGi to train 1,000 of its employees under FutureSkills Prime initiative

ELGi Equipments, a leading air-compressor manufacturer, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscom's FutureSkills Prime initiative, to train 1,000 of its employees.

FutureSkills Prime is a skilling programme focused on emerging technologies and has a partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Nasscom and the IT industry.

With this partnership, ELGi aims to equip every employee with a set of foundational digital skills that will enable them to operate in a digital environment, continually adapt to new ways of working, and add value beyond what can be done by automated systems and intelligent machines, the company said in a statement.

"Be it customers or employees, or investors, digital can substantially and significantly enhance the experience. This has to be architected by our people and the starting point is to imagine the opportunities through the lens of digital technologies. To enable each employee in our organisation to do this, it is imperative that they have a foundational knowledge of the various digital technologies," Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director ELGi said.