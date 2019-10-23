Companies

Elgi unveils oil-free piston compressors

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

Leading air compressor maker Elgi Equipments has launched an oil-free range of piston compressors for the railways at the 13th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), New Delhi.

“The Indian Railways has been Elgi’s important customer for over four decades. We’re confident that our oil-free air compressors which are renowned for reliability, performance and energy efficiency, will further revolutionise the way compressed air is used in the railway industry’’ said Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments, said in a statement.

Elgi’s oil-free piston series promise its railway customers reduced maintenance costs of up to 50 per cent and improved maintenance schedules.

