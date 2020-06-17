Elgi upgrades compressed air system at Rubber Resources manufacturing sire in The Netherlands

The Galaxy Buds+ are a big improvement over the original
Coimbatore-headquarted Elgi Equipments’ subsidiary Elgi Compressors Europe continues to expand its footprint in the European market. This is with the commissioning of the company’s upgraded compressed air system - EG Premium Series unit - at the Rubber Resources’ BV manufacturing site at Maastricht, The Netherlands, .
Following the modernisation project, the processes at Rubber Resources is said to have become far more energy efficient. (Rubber Resources specialises in recycling of rubber waste -mainly butyl inner tubes and treads of heavy vehicle tyres - into a product that can be used in the production of consumer goods.)
Chantal Bulten, General Manager, Rubber Resources said the company replaced the existing 180 kW compressor with a 110 Kw Variable Speed Elgi EG Premium Series unit.
While pointing out that the energy savings compliance norms for companies in The Netherlands were quite stringent, Chris Ringlstetter, President, ELGi Europe, said that the compressed air in Europe accounted for 10 per cent of Europe’s total energy output.
The in-built Elgi CONSERVE Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) matches compressor output with demand by varying motor speed – reducing power consumption in line with the reduction in demand. Compared to a compressor without a VFD, over a ten-year operating period, an EG Series could have a 34 per cent reduction in energy costs, said Ringlstetter.
The air compressor manufacturing major is emerging a leader in its product range with over two million installations across 120 countries.
