Elgi wins 2019 Deming Prize

Elgi Equipments has bagged the coveted 2019 Deming Prize for Total Quality Management.

The Coimbatore-headquartered company said in a statement that it is the first globally established industrial air compressor manufacturer, outside of Japan to win this award.

It will receive the prize on November 6 at Tokyo.

Speaking on the win, Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments said “to achieve this, we recognised the need to adopt a management philosophy that builds vertical excellence in each operating function and customer-centric horizontal excellence across the business, operations and support functions.

R Jayakanthan, Director- People, Systems and Strategy said the company’s focus on institutionalising TQM across the organisation resulted in the development of many unique practices.