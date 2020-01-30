Companies

Elgi's Metrology dept gets NABL accreditation

January 30, 2020

Air compressor manufacturing major Elgi Equipment’s Metrology department has been accredited by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for performance consistency of its 400+ compressed air systems.

A company release said that to ensure instruments, gauges and testing Equipment (IMTE) adhere to national and international standards, the team focuses on selection of appropriate measurement methods, does a periodical verification of IMTE to validate the result.

