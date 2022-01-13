Facing a lot of challenges with the Indian government: Elon Musk

Tesla is facing a ‘lot of challenges’ with the Indian government for getting the brand to the country but the company is ‘still working through’ said Elon Musk, Chief Executive of Tesla.

Musk tweeted his reply to a Tesla enthusiast from India who was seeking an update about Tesla’s launch in India.

“Any further update as to when Tesla will launch in India? They’re pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!” said the Twitter user Pranay Pathole.

Musk replied, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government”.

As of December, Tesla the world’s most popular electric vehicle (EV) maker, had secured the approval for three more models from India’s vehicle testing and certification agencies, but suspense remains on the timeline for the introduction of Tesla in India.

As per information shared by the Centre-controlled Vahan Sewa, Tesla India Motors and Energy, the India subsidiary of Tesla Inc, has received a homologation certificate for three more models, making it a total of seven models to receive approval.

Tesla has been lobbying for a cut in import duty with the Indian government on fully imported cars. But through PLI schemes, cut in GST, income tax incentives through relief on interest on loans taken for the purchase of EV are some of the methods adopted by the Centre to push local manufacturing and faster adoption of EVs in India.

Several states including Maharashtra, Telegana, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have made attempts to woo Tesla to invest in a factory.

The Indian government has been pushing for local manufacturing of electric vehicles in an effort to make the country a hub of EV production in the world to rival the current powerhouse China, where more than 70 per cent of the world’s electric cars are made.

Import duty on EVs in India is 100 per cent if the CIF (cost insurance and freight) value is more than $40,000 and 60 per cent if the CIF value is less than $40,000. Model Y and Model 3 of Tesla are priced in the range of $38,700-41,200.