Emami Agrotech to launch processed food

Emami Agrotech, the edible oil arm of Emami Group, has entered into the processed food category with the launch of soya chunks.

To be launched in the West Bengal market on Wednesday onwards, offerings will be priced between ₹10 (for 45 g pack) and ₹100 (for 1 kg pack).

Soya chunks are a ₹1,000 cr market in India with West Bengal accounting for nearly 35 per cent of it.

Apart from Emami, the major players in the packet segment include Ruchi, Adani, Marico, among others.