Companies

Emami Agrotech to launch processed food

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 16, 2021

To begin with the company will launch processed soya chunks

Emami Agrotech, the edible oil arm of Emami Group, has entered into the processed food category with the launch of soya chunks.

To be launched in the West Bengal market on Wednesday onwards, offerings will be priced between ₹10 (for 45 g pack) and ₹100 (for 1 kg pack).

Soya chunks are a ₹1,000 cr market in India with West Bengal accounting for nearly 35 per cent of it.

Apart from Emami, the major players in the packet segment include Ruchi, Adani, Marico, among others.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 16, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.