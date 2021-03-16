Emami Agrotech upbeat on soya chunk offerings

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Emami Agrotech, the ₹13,000-crore edible oils company of the Emami Group, is eyeing a ₹60-80 crore turnover from soya chunk offerings over the next 2-3 years.
The company, which launched soya chunks under the ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty’ brand in West Bengal, is also exploring an entry into other categories. National launch is expected over the next 12 months.
According to Sudhakar Desai, CEO, Emami Agrotech is looking at a 2-3 per cent market share over the next three months (Q1FY22) and a 10-15 per cent market share over the next 2-3 years.
The packaged soya chunks market is a ₹1,000-crore business in India and nearly 35 per cent of that comes from West Bengal with Fortune and Ruchi Soya (Nutrela) being the major players. This apart, the unorganised sector – loose and unbranded players – is said to be worth another ₹1,000 crore.
“With an increased consciousness about health gaining momentum, soya chunks were a business that we had planned to enter into since the pandemic. We carried out our R&D and additionally fortified the offerings with zinc without altering the actual taste. There are other products that we are working on, too,” he said during the launch.
Currently, soya chunks are being outsourced; but depending on traction, the company could explore capex options to have its own facilities.
According to Desai, the company’s edible oil business (under the Emami Healthy & Tasty range) was growing at 20 per cent, ahead of the industry growth rates that stood at 12 per cent. The Healthy & Tasty brand has a turnover of ₹1,500 crore (that includes the spices business).
Currently, the second largest producer of edible oils in the country, Emami Agrotech has two facilities – one each at Haldia and Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) – with a manufacturing capacity of 9,000 tonnes per day and is mulling another at “the western coast”.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...