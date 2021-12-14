Emami brings German skincare brand Creme 21

Home-grown FMCG company Emami Ltd has announced the entry of its German skincare brand Creme 21 into Indian markets. Creme 21 was acquired by Emami Ltd in January 2019.

According to Harsha V. Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd, said Creme 21 is an iconic German skincare brand with strong roots and brand recall for years. In the first phase, the company will introduce Creme 21 skin creams and lotions in India.

“We have plans to expand the brand offering to new categories in the future. All Creme 21 products will continue to be manufactured in Germany. With a distinct consumer shift towards online purchasing options in current times, we will be primarily leveraging our distribution strength in modern trade and e-commerce for the Creme 21 India launch,” he said in the statement.

Also read: Emami acquires German personal care brand Creme 21

Crème 21, which is available across 20 countries, would offer Indian woman an international standard of daily skin care and hydration – from face to toe. Creme 21 skincare products are 100 per cent cruelty free without paraben, silicon and micro-plastics, said a press statement issued by the company.

Journey of Creme 21

Originally founded by Henkel in the 70s, Creme 21 was acquired by a German businesswoman Antje J Willems Stickel in 2003 who again revived and re-founded Creme 21, GmbH in 2013 to successfully expand its export business across markets. In 2019, when Emami acquired the brand, over 80 per cent of the brand’s business contribution was coming from Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the balance from Germany and other focussed countries.

Emami identified a strong business fit that enjoyed high brand recall and the advantage of operating in the company’s focus markets and chosen categories. Under the Emami umbrella, Creme 21 successfully forayed into newer geographies of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, parts of Africa and Iraq in a span of around two years and now it is set to enter India. The products are currently available on Amazon and Flipkart.