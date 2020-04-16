Emami launches hand sanitiser

Emami Ltd has entered the hand-sanitiser segment under its flagship skincare brand BoroPlus with the launch of BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitiser.

The company said that it has prioritised the launch of the hand sanitiser, which is an essential commodity in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, “ensuring maximum available production capacity in order to bring an effective product to consumers in the shortest possible time, given the dire need for the same.”

Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Ltd, said: “Hand sanitisers are an integral component in this fight against virus infection as stated by the WHO and various clinical establishments. There is a huge gap in the demand and supply of hand sanitisers in the market, which puts all of us at risk. We have, therefore, decided to launch the BoroPlus Hand Sanitiser from the house of Emami Ltd. BoroPlus is well known for its antiseptic benefits, being the No.1 antiseptic cream brand in the country, and the launch of a hand sanitiser is a natural extension of the BoroPlus brand promise.”

She added: “We will leverage our strong distribution network as well as modern trade and e-commerce channels to make the product easily available.”