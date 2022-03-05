Emami Ltd acquires 19 per cent stake in nutrition company Tru Native F&B

Home-grown FMCG company Emami Ltd has acquired 19 per cent equity stake in Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed consideration. Tru Native F&B markets nutrition products under the brand “TruNativ”.

Tru Nativ F&B is a nutrition company with affordable and healthy food and beverage options targeted at health and fitness enthusiasts. It is a D2C brand and its products are sold through its website and other e-commerce portals. The company aims to expand its footprint by selling through retail stores and supermarkets among others.

According to Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd, with health and wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, the company sees tremendous potential in the nutrition segment.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with TruNativ through an investment in equity stake. Their product offerings are very unique as they are based on real consumer habits and issues. We are excited to enter this segment which is in line with our investment strategy and look forward to add meaningful value to the brand,” he said in a press statement.

This is Emami’s first stake acquisition in health and wellness space. The company has earlier made strategic investments in two niche start-ups, a male grooming brand - The Man Company, and professional salon and spa products firm Brillare. In Brillare, Emami holds around 55 per cent stake and in The Man Company it has 38.5 per cent stake.

Nutrition deficiency

As per 2017 survey, 73 per cent of Indian are deficient in protein while above 90 per cent are unaware of daily protein requirement. TruNativ focuses on solving the nutritional problems of Indian households by bridging the gap in protein intake through it products and offerings, the statement said.

“The nation as a whole is moving towards a healthier lifestyle which has been further accelerated by the pandemic. As the consumers adopt a preventive approach, there has been a significant uptick in demand of protein, fibre, vitamins, etc along with healthy food substitutes. TruNativ is poised to take benefit of this evolving opportunity through its innovative products delivered in convenient forms. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a partner, who not only has very deep industry experience, but also believes in our vision to make TruNativ a household brand,” Pranav Malhotra, founder, Tru Native F&B Pvt said in the statement.