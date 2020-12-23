Emami plants get WHO-GMP, CoPP certification

Two plants of Emami Limited — one at Vapi and another at Masat in Gujarat — which produce healthcare products under the Zandu brand have been accredited with WHO-GMP and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP).

The accreditation has been granted for more than 40 Ayurvedic products with a validity for three years, Emami said in a release.

With this accreditation, the Kolkata-based FMCG company will be amongst the handful of manufacturing units of Ayurvedic products to have achieved this quality benchmarking. There are 9,000-odd such manufacturing facilities in India.

Emami had previously received a WHO-GMP with CoPP in 2017 for 11 products under the Zandu brand.

“Many countries have provided official recognition to AYUSH but WHO-GMP and CoPP are mandatory for registration. It is due to this reason that many Indian companies despite having good number of products are not able to export ayurvedic healthcare products outside India. Issuance of WHO GMP to the Emami units and CoPP for more than 40 such products under our Zandu brand umbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of the superior quality, safety and efficacy of our brand,” Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd said.

“Besides authenticating the quality of our Zandu brand of Ayurvedic products, this certification also provides Emami a unique competitive edge for exporting them and realizing the potential of the global awareness of AYUSH to take its traditional natural goodness to a wider world-wide consumer base,” he added.

In India, WHO-GMP and CoPP for individual products is granted by Drugs Controller General of India after joint inspection of the unit, evaluation of manufacturing facility and quality of raw material and product by representatives from Central Drug Standards Control Organization.