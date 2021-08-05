Companies

Emami raises stake in Helios Lifestyle to 48.49%

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 05, 2021

Buys 6,840 shares of the male grooming brand

Home-grown FMCG company Emami has acquired a tranche of 6840 shares of Helios Lifestyle Private Ltd – which owns the male grooming brand The Man Company. Emami’s stake now stands at 48.49 per cent, up from the previous 45.96 per cent.

According to a stock market notification, the acquisition was made from an existing shareholder at a mutually agreed valuation. The name and details of the transaction have not been revealed because of a confidentiality clause. The acquisition, an all cash deal, was completed today.

Helios is a start-up founded by Hitesh Dhingra, Parvesh Bareja and Bhisam Bhateja. The company reported a turnover of ₹42.89 crore.

