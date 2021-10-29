Emami reports 56% rise in consolidated PAT at ₹185 cr

Scripting a survival
Home-grown FMCG company Emami Ltd reported a 56 per cent YoY rise in consolidated PAT at ₹185 crore for the quarter-ended September 30. Net profit in the year ago period stood at ₹114 crore.
The company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of₹789 crore, an over 7 per cent rise against ₹735 crore in the same quarter last year.
According to a statement by Emami, demand trends remained steady for most of its brands despite a high base in the previous year.
In the domestic business, BoroPlus, grew 29 per cent, male grooming range grew 15 per cent, Kesh King grew 15 per cent and 7 Oils in One grew 50 per cent. The pain management range grew 6 per cent , and healthcare range grew 5 per cent.
During the quarter, modern trade grew 31 per cent and e-commerce continued its robust run growing by 2.2 times. In Q2FY22, e-commerce business increased its contribution by 210 basis points to 4 per cent of domestic revenues
According to Harsh V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd, net sales and EBIDTA witnessed a 2-year CAGR of 10 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
“Notwithstanding the input cost pressure and reducing gross margins, we have been able to maintain our EBIDTA margins with judicious cost optimisation measures. We will continue to strengthen our core brands, invest in new brands and extensions, leverage new engines of growth including new age D2C and e-commerce platforms to reach critical mass and remain constant in our growth trajectory,” he said.
The gross margins at 68.8 per cent contracted 150 basis points YoY.
The Emami board has declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, or a ₹4 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up for FY22.
