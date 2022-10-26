FMCG major, Emami Ltd has signed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador for its BoroPlus ayurvedic antiseptic cream.

According to Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami, BoroPlus finds the multi-faceted values represented by Akshay Kumar a perfect fit for the multi-purpose functions of the brand. BoroPlus’s healing, antiseptic and moisturising properties make it a perfect antiseptic cream, lip cream, foot cream, 24 hrs moisturiser, night cream and winter cream.

“Both Akshay & BoroPlus are also brands that take care of the happiness of the family - Parivaar Ki Khushiyaan,” she said in a press statement.

The BoroPlus range comprises a wide array of skincare products including antiseptic cream, body lotions, aloe vera gels, soaps, petroleum jelly and prickly heat powders.

