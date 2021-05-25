Emami standalone net at ₹91 cr in Q4

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Kolkata-based Emami Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹91 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The home-grown FMCG company reported a loss of ₹37 crore in the year-ago-period.
During the quarter under review, revenue from operations (standalone) witnessed an over 41 per cent jump to ₹649 crore (₹460 crore).
For the full fiscal, standalone net profit saw a 64 per cent rise YoY to ₹475 crore; while revenue from operations saw an over 8 per cent YoY jump to ₹2,582 crore.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit, however, saw a 383 per cent jump YoY to ₹88 crore (₹23 crore). Revenue from operations jumped 37 per cent YoY to ₹731 crore.
For the fiscal, PAT jumped 50 per cent to ₹455 crore; and revenue from operations increased 9 per centt to ₹2,881 crore.
According to a statement issued by Emami Ltd, net sales in the domestic and international businesses grew by 44 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.
Urban and rural markets “performed well” and retail channels saw “picked up momentum”. Modern trade grew by 46 per cent during the period and e-commerce business increased its contribution by 200 bps to 4 per cent of domestic revenues. Canteen stores department saw a three per cent decline, it added.
According to Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami’s major brands grew “by more than 30 per cent” in Q4 FY21. The healthcare range grew by 67 per cent, followed by ‘Kesh King’ at 45 per cent. The pain management range grew by 38 per cent, ‘Navratna’ by 28 per cent and male grooming range by 26 per cent.
The company, he said, is confident of “continuing the growth momentum” in the “long run” despite the second wave of Covid-19 infections following “focus on digitalisation and evolved business strategies”.
“During the quarter, we invested in brand building, resulting in 37 per cent growth in our ad spends, which is in line with our sales growth,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...