Emami standalone net at ₹91 cr in Q4

Kolkata-based Emami Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹91 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The home-grown FMCG company reported a loss of ₹37 crore in the year-ago-period.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations (standalone) witnessed an over 41 per cent jump to ₹649 crore (₹460 crore).

For the full fiscal, standalone net profit saw a 64 per cent rise YoY to ₹475 crore; while revenue from operations saw an over 8 per cent YoY jump to ₹2,582 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit, however, saw a 383 per cent jump YoY to ₹88 crore (₹23 crore). Revenue from operations jumped 37 per cent YoY to ₹731 crore.

For the fiscal, PAT jumped 50 per cent to ₹455 crore; and revenue from operations increased 9 per centt to ₹2,881 crore.

According to a statement issued by Emami Ltd, net sales in the domestic and international businesses grew by 44 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

Urban and rural markets “performed well” and retail channels saw “picked up momentum”. Modern trade grew by 46 per cent during the period and e-commerce business increased its contribution by 200 bps to 4 per cent of domestic revenues. Canteen stores department saw a three per cent decline, it added.

Major brands

According to Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami’s major brands grew “by more than 30 per cent” in Q4 FY21. The healthcare range grew by 67 per cent, followed by ‘Kesh King’ at 45 per cent. The pain management range grew by 38 per cent, ‘Navratna’ by 28 per cent and male grooming range by 26 per cent.

The company, he said, is confident of “continuing the growth momentum” in the “long run” despite the second wave of Covid-19 infections following “focus on digitalisation and evolved business strategies”.

“During the quarter, we invested in brand building, resulting in 37 per cent growth in our ad spends, which is in line with our sales growth,” he said.