Emami unveils new Zandu Chyavanprash variant

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Home-grown FMCG company, Emami, has launched a new variant for its Zandu Chyavanprash.
The new variant, Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha, has fortification of natural jaggery (gur). The product is placed for the mass market, the company said in a release.
Emami claims that the offering is made with 39 precious Ayurvedic herbs and Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) is an authentic Ayurvedic formulation derived from the Ayurvedic literature of the Sarangadhara Samhita.
With zero added refined sugar and prepared with natural jaggery, it is scientifically proven for ‘2X Immunity’.
Natural jaggery (guru) is known for providing essential vitamins and micro-nutrients. It helps enhance anti-oxidants and improve respiratory health.
According to Harsh V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd, people have become more conscious about natural ayurvedic solutions which they can trust as safe.
“Chyavanprash is a very popular ayurvedic product known for fortifying immunity from within. Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) is the first chyavanprash brand in India that will offer consumers a choice of healthier alternative of jaggery over sugar,” he said, adding that the manufacturing is done under high quality standards at the company GMP certified plant.
