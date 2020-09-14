Embassy REIT gets British Safety Council’s Covid-19 Assurance Assessment

Embassy Office Parks REIT said it has received the global benchmark certification from the British Safety Council for health and safety practices implemented in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The company was assessed across its pan-India operating office portfolio of 26.2 million sq ft, making it one of the largest portfolios by size to qualify for the British Safety Council’s Covid-19 Assurance Assessment.

The British Safety Council’s Covid-19 Assurance Assessment provides a framework for organisations to develop and implement robust and relevant protocols and arrangements designed to effectively manage the risk of transmission of Covid-19 as far as is reasonably practicable within their workplace.