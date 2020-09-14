Companies

Embassy REIT gets British Safety Council’s Covid-19 Assurance Assessment

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Embassy Office Parks REIT said it has received the global benchmark certification from the British Safety Council for health and safety practices implemented in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The company was assessed across its pan-India operating office portfolio of 26.2 million sq ft, making it one of the largest portfolios by size to qualify for the British Safety Council’s Covid-19 Assurance Assessment.

The British Safety Council’s Covid-19 Assurance Assessment provides a framework for organisations to develop and implement robust and relevant protocols and arrangements designed to effectively manage the risk of transmission of Covid-19 as far as is reasonably practicable within their workplace.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.