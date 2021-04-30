Embassy REIT Q4 net down 19% at ₹46.75 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT) has posted a net profit of ₹46.75 crore, which is 19 per cent lower than the previous year's profit of ₹57.80 crore recorded in the same period.
The company’s income is higher by 31.98 per cent to ₹770.28 crore (₹583.59 crore). EPS for the quarter stood at ₹0.49 compared with ₹0.75 posted last year.
The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, manager to Embassy REIT, has declared a distribution of ₹530.80 crore or ₹5.6 per unit for 4Q FY2021. The cumulative distribution for FY2021 totals ₹1,836.40 crore or ₹21.48 per unit, which is on target with the guidance issued earlier by management. The record date for the 4Q FY2021 distribution is May 7, 2021 and the distribution will be paid on or before May 14, 2021.
Embassy REIT joins WELL Portfolio programme
The company has seen stable occupancy of 88.9 per cent with strong rent collections at 99.8 per cent on a 32.3 million sq ft operating portfolio. It has also achieved rent increases of 13 per cent on 8.4 million sq ft across 90 plus leases and has leased 1.2 million sq ft across 40 plus deals, achieved 15 per cent re-leasing / renewal spread. The company also achieved top-out of 1.1 million sq ft JP Morgan campus in March’ 21, on track for September’ 21 delivery and continued construction on an additional 4.6 million sq ft new build, targeted completion in 2 to 3 years.
Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said, “Despite the significant challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Embassy REIT has again performed strongly and delivered on its financial guidance. We continue to provide safe work environments for our occupiers and we are working with local authorities to support the response to the second wave of the pandemic, including initiating vaccination programmes at our parks.”
Embassy REIT gets regulatory approval for simplifying ownership of key portfolio assets
“Despite second wave headwinds, our global occupiers continue to report strong earnings and hiring growth which we believe will translate into demand for quality offices in due course. With our leading presence in India’s highest absorption markets, our low leverage levels and our access to capital markets, we are well positioned to capitalise on the fundamental global demand for Indian office space that will long outlast this pandemic,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...