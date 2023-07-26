Embassy Office Parks REIT posted a net operating income of ₹738 crore in the June quarter, a rise of 9 per cent year-on-year with over 1 million square feet of lease transactions being executed at higher spreads.

The company leased out 1.1 msf across 22 deals in the reporting quarter of which about 37 per cent of new leases were done at a spread of 68 per cent. Around 450 square feet were pre-leased at a premium to market rents, it said.

The REIT paid out ₹5.38 per unit for a total amount of ₹510 crore.

ALSO READ | Embassy Office Parks REIT raises ₹1,050 crore through NCD issue

It has guided for 6 msf of leasing in FY24 and distribution for the entire year in the range ₹20.50-22 per unit.

Chief Executive Officer Arvind Maiya said that India in general and the company in particular was able to attract global MNCs as tenants. He added that it had a 2 msf pipeline comprising mainly global capability centres.

Over 80 per cent of the new or pre-leasing came from existing occupiers and 71 per cent demand was from GCCs across sectors. Same store occupancy was stable at 87 per cent.

Lease metrics such as occupancies, and leasing spreads by real estate investment trusts are leading indicators of demand in the office space segment in the country, especially from technology companies and multinationals who are the main occupiers. The velocity of transactions in terms of lease transactions indicate how favoured India is as an investment destination.