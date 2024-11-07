Emcure’s revenue growth was driven by a combination of strong performances in its international and domestic businesses. The company’s international business grew by 25 per cent y-o-y and 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), with particularly strong results from the Canadian market, which saw a remarkable 51 per cent y-o-y increase. This growth was supported by strong contributions from both Emcure’s base business and its subsidiary, Mantra. Additionally, the Rest of the World markets grew by 29 per cent y-o-y, driven by healthy demand across both the ARV and Non-ARV segments.

The company’s domestic sales reached ₹933 crore, reflecting a 15.4 per cent y-o-y growth. This performance was supported by steady results in Emcure’s core business and further bolstered by the Sanofi distribution agreement.

In terms of profitability, Emcure posted an impressive 26.1 per cent y-o-y increase in EBITDA, with EBITDA margins improving to 20.8 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹202 crore, marking a 38.2 per cent y-o-y growth, with PAT margins at 10.1 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Emcure witnessed a strong performance in Q2. We have made significant investments in both our international and domestic businesses over the past 2 years and the benefits of these efforts are starting to particularly reflect in the growth of our International business”

Mehta added, “Our recent inorganic additions – Sanofi partnership in India and Mantra acquisition in Canada – are now fully integrated and our focus is now on deriving both revenue and operational synergies. Moving forward, we aim to enhance the margins by leveraging operating efficiencies, while continuing to drive strong growth in both Indian and International markets through new product launches and market share gains.”