Emirates offers Indian travellers special fares to global destinations

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
As countries across the world open up to tourists and travellers, Emirates has announced special fares from September 6, 2021, to September 19, 2021, to economy, business, and first-class passengers looking to travel between September 9, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
Owing to the swift ramping up of vaccination against Covid-19 and relaxation of travel regulations, customers can now choose to fly Emirates to restart their travel plans to destinations across the world, said a statement.
Airlines’ middle seats cited as Covid risk, with caveats
Skywards members are in for a double-delight with the Mile-A-Minute programme allowing them to earn more miles, it said.
‘Coordinated protocols needed to ease air travel between regions’
The airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to May 31, 2022, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status, it added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...