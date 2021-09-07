Emirates offers Indian travellers special fares to global destinations

As countries across the world open up to tourists and travellers, Emirates has announced special fares from September 6, 2021, to September 19, 2021, to economy, business, and first-class passengers looking to travel between September 9, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Owing to the swift ramping up of vaccination against Covid-19 and relaxation of travel regulations, customers can now choose to fly Emirates to restart their travel plans to destinations across the world, said a statement.

Skywards members are in for a double-delight with the Mile-A-Minute programme allowing them to earn more miles, it said.

The airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to May 31, 2022, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status, it added.