Emiza Supply Chain raises ₹37 cr to expand operations

Emiza Supply Chain Services, a warehouse and fulfilment services provider, has raised ₹37 crore in Series B funding to fund its current expansion plans.

The funding is led by JM Financial Private Equity with the participation of existing investor Mayfield India.

Augmenting tech infra

Proceeds from the investment will support augmentation of the existing technology infrastructure, foray into last-mile operations, and expansion of the company’s operations into other geographies.

Darius Pandole, Managing Director (PE & Equity AIFs), JM Financial, said Emiza will play a key role with direct to customer brands and other companies selling online need to provide a superior customer experience to drive business and leverage the emerging growth opportunities.

With a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experience, increasing efficiency and reducing cost, Emiza has developed a strong value proposition and eventually emerge as a leading player in the fulfilment services segment, he added.