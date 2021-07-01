Emkay Investment Managers launches Series IV of its Emerging Stars Fund

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML), the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, on Thursday announced the launch of the fourth series of its first Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) ‘Emkay Emerging Stars Fund’.
EIML is aiming to raise ₹500 crore from the latest fund, Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO, Emkay Investment Managers Ltd, said at the launch event.
The fund will be managed by a team led by Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers.
While series I and II of the AIF have delivered over 14 per cent CAGR returns since inception, AIF III has delivered over 20 per cent CAGR returns, as on 30th June, 2021.
Speaking on the launch of the latest series of AIF, Sachdeva said “The fund has been introduced at a time when the uncertainty around the pandemic is largely under control. Economic growth is likely to see an upward trajectory going forward. Our aim will be to provide superior, benchmark beating returns for our investors.”
Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers Ltd, said “We see tremendous opportunities for growth in the mid and small-cap companies. Our experienced investment team, backed by a robust research division and a time-tested investment strategy will help us to create meaningful alpha for our clients.”.
Emkay Emerging Stars Fund Series-IV will be investing in 20-25 emerging companies, mainly in small-cap space with a decent outlook or track-record of cash flows, a strong balance sheet, business scalability, inherent profitability, and purchase price discipline, Shah added.
