Emobi Manufacturing Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturing start-up, is doubling down on its B2B marketplace with the launch of its low-speed AKX LS Commuter, developed specifically for micro-mobility and quick-commerce deliveries.

According to Bharat Rao, Founder, CEO, Emobi, the company plans to leverage its B2B presence to establish a strong foundation before entering the B2C segment, with plans to expand into the consumer market by FY28.

“For the next two to three years, our focus will primarily be on the B2B marketplace, allowing us to tap into a growing segment within the larger B2C market,” the founder explained.

He added, “This approach will enable us to refine our core EV components, like the battery while allowing the charging infrastructure to mature. With these advancements, we aim to explore the B2C market in the future.”

With the launch of the AKX LS, Emobi now offers three bike variants, a certified low-speed model, a high-speed variant currently undergoing certification, and the medium-speed AKX, which is in the testing phase.

Following the certification, Emobi expects to see revenue growth starting next year. “For this financial year, we expect modest revenues as we concentrate on investing in certification and the tooling required for series production. We are optimistic about seeing revenue growth beginning next year,” he told businessline.

Additionally, it plans to deploy its first pilot vehicle by November this year. “We anticipate scaling up to larger deployments by early next financial year, and with the complete integration of last-mile delivery companies, we expect this to transition into broader deployments by that time,” he shared.

Furthermore, Emobi has also collaborated with Livaah Innovations to make the battery pack used in the AKX compatible with Livaah’s inverters. “This arrangement allows the battery packs to not only charge the battery but also serve as a backup power source during blackouts or power cuts,” Rao explained.