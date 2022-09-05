EMotorad announces expansion across Europe

EMotorad recently announced its expansion in Europe, one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for electric vehicles, with an affluent customer base. In the initial expansion phase, EMotorad will target Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands, to grow exponentially across the continent.

Founded in 2020, EMotorad is an electric vehicles company that strives to bring eco-friendly, futuristic e-bikes at an affordable price for adventure seekers, daily commuters, or casual riders. The EV start-up aims to exports its premium electric cycles at an affordable price, utilising its local sourcing and manufacturing capabilities in India.

Aditya Oza, Co-founder and CMO, EMotorad said in a press statement, “We’re excited to bring EMotorad to Europe as there is major consumer interest in e-bikes. The European market is highly evolved and competitive and furthers our mission to make a name for India in the world of EV. We are confident that an Indian start-up can prove its mettle and build confidence in terms of quality.”

He added: “The momentum of growth we’ve experienced has been incredible. Customer feedback and market research have helped us create a strong base in every market we have entered. With the learnings from mature markets like Japan, where there is widespread acceptance of e-bikes, we are ready to make a mark in one of the largest markets for e-bikes across the globe”.

It will initially launch one of its most revolutionary offerings ‘Doodle’, followed by the launch of a premium and ultra-premium range of e-bikes in the coming six months. In the later stage, the company also plans to introduce e-bikes based on different terrain and demographics, depending on market study.

EMotorad is rapidly building a strong team in Europe to expedite the operations and management of the business. Considering Europe as a high-potential market, the company projects business growth of nearly 30-40 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Initially, it is looking at starting with three thousand e-bikes in the first few quarters and later growing the offering at the same rate.

EMotorad has expanded its business across 82 towns and cities in India and abroad – Japan, the UAE and Nepal. The company has sold over 16,000 e-bikes in India and exported 11,000 units.

It has raised 3 million in seed funding in 2021 and has also generated a whopping revenue of Rs. 100 crore. The company is also planning to explore the possibility of entering the US and Australia.