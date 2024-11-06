EMotorad, India’s leading electric mobility brand, has achieved an impressive milestone, surpassing its total FY24 sales in India within just the first half of FY25.

The company is now on track for over 200 per cent year-over-year growth in the domestic market, with September 2024 marking its highest single-month revenue to date—outperforming all of FY23’s domestic sales.

A major factor in EMotorad’s rapid growth has been its aggressive expansion strategy.

In the recent months, the company has opened 12 new Exclusive Experience Stores across India, providing interactive spaces where customers can explore EMotorad’s latest electric bike technology. In addition, the brand has built a robust network of over 550 dealers nationwide, significantly boosting its offline presence and accessibility.

With the current sales momentum, EMotorad is confident it will maintain its projected growth trajectory, reaching 200 per cent+ YoY growth in India by the close of FY25.

This reflects both the surging demand for electric mobility solutions and EMotorad’s strong market positioning and innovation.

Founded in 2020, EMotorad has quickly become a dominant force in the Indian e-cycle market, capturing around 75 per cent of the market share.

The company offers affordable and versatile electric bikes like the popular X-factor and Desire ranges, specially designed for Indian terrains and customer needs.

Through its growing Experience Stores and dealer network, EMotorad is committed to enhancing the customer experience and leading India’s transition toward sustainable electric mobility.

Kunal Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of EMotorad expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s progress, stating: “We are proud of the momentum we’ve achieved this year in the domestic market. Surpassing our entire FY24 domestic sales in just the first half of FY25 is a testament to our team’s dedication and strong product-market fit”.

He added, “ Our record-breaking domestic performance in September, where we exceeded all of FY23’s India sales in a single month, highlights the increasing acceptance of electric cycles in our country. With our growing dealer network and customer-centric experience stores, we are not just selling products but building a movement toward sustainable mobility.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit