Endiya Partners, an early-stage VC, has recorded a nearly 1X DPI (Distributions to Paid-In Capital) return on its Fund 1 in eight years.

CRISIL’s AIF Benchmark report for March 2023 highlights a prevalent challenge in the industry—low total distributions to paid-in capital (DPI). In stark contrast, Endiya’s performance showcases nearly 1X DPI, double the industry average for funds of the 2016 Vintage, claims the firm.

“Our close to 1X DPI return on Fund 1 isn’t a stroke of luck. It’s the result of three key pillars: first, our sharp focus on high-growth thematic sectors like Enterprise, Digital Industry, and Healthcare. we’re not just investors, we’re operators. We provide hands-on support in product development, go-to-market strategies, and talent acquisition to our portfolio companies This hands-on approach has translated into a 75 per cent success rate in subsequent funding rounds, significantly surpassing the industry average” said Sateesh Andra, Founding Partner at Endiya Partners.

The firm has ownership remaining in unicorns like Darwinbox and Kissht, and high-growth companies like SigTuple. Endiya’s portfolio companies have raised $24 for every $1 Endiya invested.

Endiya also welcomed Raghav Gupta and Medha Kannapally to its investment team. Gupta (HBS Alum) brings deep expertise in AI, SaaS and Deeptech investments, while Medha (Booth Alum) boasts a track record at tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Intel, coupled with SaaS and Deeptech knowledge.

