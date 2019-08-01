Companies

Enforcement Directorate raids former Ranbaxy group promoters

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Malvinder and Shivinder Singh   -  THE HINDU

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises linked to erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, in connection with a money-laundering case, agency officials said.

Read also - Malvinder: For spiritual seat, Shivinder allowed Dhillon to siphon off ₹8,646 crore

They said the raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Read more: Singapore HC orders Singh brothers to pay ₹3,500 crore to Daiichi

The action is being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.

Published on August 01, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ArcelorMittal reports $0.447 billion net loss for June-quarter