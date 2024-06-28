ENGIE has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 200 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project, which is part of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL)‘s larger project encompassing 1,125 MW of grid-connected solar PV power projects, to be established within the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation’s Renewable Energy Park at Khavda.

Bidding by GUVNL took place on February 2, 2024, with ENGIE securing 200 MW at a tariff of ₹2.62 per unit. GUVNL’s project aims to fortify India’s renewable energy capacity and promote sustainable development in the region, ENGIE said on Friday.

The project is ENGIE’s fourth solar project in Gujarat.

ENGIE CEO and Country Manager, India, Amit Jain said: “The 200 MW solar PV project under GUVNL’s solar power initiative will address rising energy demands, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a greener future. Signing of this PPA marks a significant success for ENGIE India, highlighting our dedication to sustainable energy and India’s renewable energy vision.”

The project will take ENGIE’s total capacity in Gujarat to 830 MW. The company has a portfolio of 2.3 GW capacity, spread across 19 projects.

